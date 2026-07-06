Nine killed in separate rain-triggered landslides in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar

Dhaka, July 6 (IANS) At least nine people, including women and children, were killed after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on Monday morning, local media reported.

Among the nine victims, eight were killed in separate landslides at different Rohingya camps in Ukhiya Upazila, while another person died in Cox's Bazar municipality. Five of the victims were reportedly children.

In the early hours of Monday, a landslide struck the house of Rohingya refugee 44-year-old Mohammad Kamal Hossain in Jamtoli Camp 15 under Palongkhali Union in Ukhiya Upazila. The collapse of soil from a nearby hill buried the house, killing Hossain; his wife, 39-year-old Humaira Begum; and their four-year-old son Mohammad Anas, according to leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune.

Confirming the incident, Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Dollar Tripura said, "After receiving the information, firefighters launched a rescue operation and recovered three bodies while rescuing two injured people."

In a separate incident on the same day, a seven-year-old Rohingya boy, Ekram, was killed when a hillside collapsed onto a shelter at Kutupalong Rohingya Camp 7 in Rajapalong Union.

Camp community leader Enayet Ullah said that Rohingya volunteers recovered the child's body from the debris following the incident.

Just a few hours later, another landslide struck Balukhali Rohingya Camp 11, killing four people, including women and children, and injuring one other.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Umme Habiba, 13-year-old Tanzina Akter, 5-year-old Mohammad Rihan, and 3-year-old Harunur Rashid.

Meanwhile, another landslide in the Chattar Ghona area of Cox's Bazar town claimed the life of one other person.

The landslide occurred in the early hours of Monday, leaving three members of the same family trapped beneath the debris.

Local residents rescued them and rushed one individual named Ali Akbar to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to the Ukhiya Upazila administration, the persistent rainfall has sharply heightened the risk of landslides, prompting authorities to issue public warnings urging people living in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer places.

"There is a risk of landslides due to the heavy rainfall. The upazila administration is regularly making announcements urging people living in high-risk areas to move to safe shelters. Everyone is requested to follow the administration's instructions," The Dhaka Tribune quoted Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Panna Akter as saying.

--IANS

scor/sd/