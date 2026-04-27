Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her fringed look: It felt like the right change

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is currently shooting with Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee on a yet-untitled thriller-action series, has flaunted a new look and said that it felt like the right change.

Speaking about her new look, Nimrit shared, “I’ve actually started work on something new, and this look is for that project. I wanted to try something different, and the fringe felt like the right change. It’s always exciting to step into a new space with a fresh perspective, and this is a small part of that journey.”

A source close to the actor shared that Nimrit has been wanting to experiment with her look for a while.

The source added: “When this project came along, it felt like the perfect time. The fringe adds a new layer to her screen presence.”

The shooting for the yet-untitled and yet-announced series commenced earlier this month week. Other details related to the project are still under wraps.

On April 23, Nimri heaped praise on Parambrata Chatterjee as she called him the “nicest person on the block”.

Nimrit shared a selfie with Parambrata, with whom she is currently shooting in Nainital for the upcoming series, on Instagram. She mentioned: “To the nicest person on the block. It's been an absolute honour.”

Apart from the yet-untitled project, the actress also has a new project lined up titled “Ab Hoga Hisaab”, which was announced in February. She is set to explore a gripping new space with the series, a high-stakes thriller rooted in a strong Punjabi backdrop.

The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Shaikh, and Mouni Roy. Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the series is a whodunnit revenge drama that delves into complex human emotions, power dynamics, and hidden motives. Nimrit will be seen in a pivotal role that plays a crucial part in the narrative, adding depth and intrigue to the unfolding mystery.

The actress was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi Film ‘Shaunki Sardar” which also stars Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill. Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

--IANS

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