March 13, 2026 8:44 PM हिंदी

Nimrat Kaur takes Baba Vishwanath’s blessings on her birthday at the Kashi Vishwanath temple

Nimrat Kaur takes Baba Vishwanath’s blessings on her birthday at the Kashi Vishwanath temple

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur celebrated her birthday with Baba Vishwanath’s blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The 'Airlift' actress visited one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines for the first time. During her religious visit, Nimrat even took part in the Mangal Aarti to seek blessings on her special day.

She took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of pictures from her unique birthday celebration. Posing in a pink saree, Nimrat was seen offering her prayers to Lord Shiva.

Expressing her gratitude for such a divine start to her new year, she penned the caption, "Brought in my birthday in with Baba Vishwanath’s blessings at the Mangal Aarti this morning. So grateful for all the love, warmth and all your kind wishes. Whatever the universe has planned, there couldn’t have been a better start to my new year, my first ever time in Banaras...My heart is full, thank you life…Har Har Mahadev (sic)".

In one of the photos, 'The Lunchbox' actress was seen enjoying the beautiful sunset while relishing her tea on the balcony of her room. The last still was of the birthday girl on a boat with only water before her.

Nimrat likes to include her Insta Fam in such special moments of her life through her social media posts.

On January 23, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Major Bhupender Singh, 32 years after his martyrdom while serving the nation.

Nimrat said that her father lived and gave his life with utmost courage and dignity.

“It’s been 32 years since Papa left us in the service of the nation. A self-made son of the soil, a peerless husband and father, and beyond everything, a lion-heart soldier who feared nothing, not even death, we were told, in his final moments,” her post read.

Nimrat also thanked the Indian Army and the administration for immortalising her father's name in Ganganagar, the land he was born in, and in the Kashmir Valley, where he was martyred.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Raising 'solar workforce': J&K's ITI Rajouri begins 3-month training program for 'solar technicians'

Raising 'solar workforce': J&K's ITI Rajouri begins 3-month training program for 'solar technicians'

Cong’s Nana Patole stokes row with objectionable comments at CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Cong’s Nana Patole stokes row with objectionable comments at CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kaattaan's trailer expands mystery around man's severed head! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kaattaan's trailer expands mystery around man's severed head!

US Embassy in Islamabad extends suspension of visa services until March 20

US Embassy in Islamabad extends suspension of visa services until March 20

India, US continue talks for mutually beneficial trade deal: Commerce Ministry

India, US continue talks for mutually beneficial trade deal: Commerce Ministry

IPL 2026: Zimbabwe pacer Muzarabani leaves out PSL to join KKR

IPL 2026: Zimbabwe pacer Muzarabani leaves out PSL to join KKR

Nepal halts visa-on-arrival facility for Iranian citizens (File image)

Nepal halts visa-on-arrival facility for Iranian citizens

Iran’s new leader Mojtaba Khamenei wounded: Pentagon (Photo: @Us_forceSnap/X)

Iran’s new leader Mojtaba Khamenei wounded: Pentagon

Iran is losing military power fast: US (Photo: @SecWar/X)

Iran is losing military power fast: US

Rosamund Pike is grateful career that her survived despite mega flop

Rosamund Pike is grateful that her career survived despite mega flop