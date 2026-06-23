Nimrat Kaur shares a glimpse of her ‘long time lover’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur is currently enjoying the Mumbai rains and has shared a glimpse of her “long time lover”.

Nimrat shared two pictures on her stories section on the photo-sharing website Instagram. The first featured an image of two girls sitting at the seaside with an umbrella.

The actress wrote: “My Mumbai” and added a red-heart emoji.

She then shared a glimpse of her lover. The actress posted a picture of a cup of hot coffee at a cafe with the background featuring rain drops falling.

She wrote: “Long time lovers” with a red-heart emoji.

The 44-year-old actress was last seen in the third season of “The Family Man”, which features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer. The show also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The third edition of the show revolves around the rising tensions in North-East India and how Covid is used to distract from China’s efforts to expand its presence along the China-India border.

Nimrat started her cinema career with Anurag Kashyap’s production “Peddlers” in 2012. She soon followed it up with a widely praised performance in the 2013 Irrfan Khan-starrer “The Lunchbox.”

Nimrat Kaur later expanded her career internationally by playing an ISI agent in the fourth season of the acclaimed American series “Homeland.” Her global recognition grew further, and she went on to appear in another U.S. show, “Wayward Pines.”

In Bollywood, she gained major popularity with her performance in “Airlift” opposite Akshay Kumar. More recently, Nimrat Kaur was seen in the film “Kaalidhar Laapata” with Abhishek Bachchan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

She will next be seen in the next film titled “Section 84” starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The courtroom drama is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

--IANS

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