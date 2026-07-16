Nimrat Kaur reveals what her hectic year has looked like so far beyond work

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, on Thursday, took to social media to offer a glimpse into her hectic year so far.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Airlift’ actress shared moments from her work, travel, and everyday life. Nimrat shared a video where she could be seen balancing work commitments, travelling, and enjoying moments from her busy routine. The clip also featured the actress working out at the gym, posing for photoshoots, and capturing several other moments from her busy routine.

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Half my year so far January Travel Work Eat Heatwave Another heatwave July Repeat.”

Nimrat Kaur is quite active on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her life through photos and videos.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the third season of ‘The Family Man,’ the popular series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, who played Srikant Tiwari—a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer. The series also featured Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Nimrat began her acting journey with Anurag Kashyap’s production “Peddlers” in 2012 and went on to earn critical acclaim for her performance in the 2013 film “The Lunchbox,” alongside Irrfan Khan. The actress later made her mark internationally with her role as an ISI agent in the fourth season of the acclaimed American series “Homeland.” She further expanded her global presence with her appearance in the US series “Wayward Pines.”

In Bollywood, Nimrat gained widespread recognition with her performance in “Airlift” opposite Akshay Kumar. She was most recently seen in “Kaalidhar Laapata,” co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Up next, Nimrat Kaur will be seen in “Section 84,” a courtroom drama featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

--IANS

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