Nimrat Kaur enchanted by Brij Dhaam’s divine charm, shares Janmashtami glimpses

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) On the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday, actress Nimrat Kaur immersed herself in the spiritual and cultural splendour of Brij Dhaam, sharing glimpses of a journey through Vrindavan and Barsana that she described as almost impossible to capture in words.

Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses of herself seeking blessings at Shri Banke Bihari Ji, witnessing Itrh Seva at Shri Radha Vallabh Ji, exploring Vrindavan’s famed delicacies, Krishna Leela in Barsana, the mystical Nidhi Van and the banks of Yamuna.

The actress’ caption on the photo-sharing platform Janmashtami reflections celebrate the enduring magic of Krishna’s land.

She wrote: “Blessed by the magic dust of Brij dhaam…enchanted and mesmerised by the land of the divine lord and love itself manifested…Sharing some glimpses of what can barely be described in words or truly captured…Happy Janmashtami all…”

“Shri Banke Bihari ji… Itrh seva at Shri Radha Vallabh ji… Vrindavan ke pakwaan… Barsaane ke raaste…Barsaana main Shri Krishn Leela. When in Brij. Enchanted Nidhi Van. Yamuna ji. How Shiv ji appears in Brij…fascinating legend,” she concluded.

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Krishna has been identified as the supreme God and the source of all avatars.

On the professional front, Nimrat will be seen alongside Roshan Mathew in the upcoming survival drama ‘Job Trafficking’, which takes the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams.

The show touches upon the phenomenon of "pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything.

The series touches upon the young people behind the keyboards, lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders, and forced to become the very scammers destroying innocent lives. The series also stars Kavya Trehan, and Pavan Malhotra.

It exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world's fastest-growing criminal enterprises. The series follows three strangers, a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire, whose paths collide in a dangerous web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation.

--IANS

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