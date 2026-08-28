Nimisha Sajayan tells 'Babita Singh Reporting' director Ambiecka Pandit: Thank you for trusting me with Baby!

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan, who plays the lead in director Ambiecka Pandit's film 'Babita Singh Reporting', has now penned a note of gratitude to the director in which she has thanked Ambiecka Pandit for trusting her with the character of Babita Singh alias Baby.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, Nimisha wrote, "Dear Ambu @ambiecka, Thank you for trusting me with Baby (Babita Singh). I don’t think I have ever truly expressed this to you but today..I just want to thank you for everything you have done."

She went on to say, "From the very beginning you believed in me and trusted me with this beautiful,complex character. Baby gave me so much to explore as an actor and I will always be grateful that you saw me as someone who could bring her to life."

Stating that it was truly inspiring to watch the director at work, the actress praised Ambiecka Pandit for the conviction and clarity that she had and for giving her actors the space and freedom to explore.

"There is such calmness in the way you work…but behind that calmness is so much strength, passion and conviction. Thank you for creating a space where I could trust myself..make mistakes,learn and become Baby. Thank you for being patient with me and for always believing in the journey we were creating together," Nimisha said.

The Malayalam actress went on to add, "More than anything..thank you for giving me a character that I know will stay with me for a very long time. Baby will always be special & close to my heart. I may not say it often enough…but I am truly grateful. It has been such a beautiful experience being directed by you and bringing your vision to life. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for believing in me. And thank you for giving me Baby."

For the unaware, 'Babita Singh Reporting' is set in a small Indian town and follows suspended police officer Babita Singh, fondly known as Baby, who sets out to investigate the murder of her childhood friend. As she searches for answers, the case takes her on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

--IANS

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