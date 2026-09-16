Nikkhil Advani says ‘when he needed Salman Khan the most, he put his hand on his shoulder’, pens heartfelt note

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a heartfelt note for superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday night.

Sharing two pictures with Salman, Nikkhil reflected on the long-standing bond they share and recalled how the actor stood by him during a difficult phase in his career.

“When I needed him the most he called and put his hand on my shoulder. Suddenly everything seemed not to be so dark anymore. 20 yrs later, when I was proud about the work that I have done and wanted to show it to him, he once again put his hand on my shoulder. I am forever grateful @beingsalmankha #TheRevolutionaries @bhuvan.bam22,” Nikkhil wrote in the caption.

The post came after Salman hosted Nikkhil and Bhuvan Bam at his Galaxy residence, where they watched The Revolutionaries together.

Bhuvan had shared the pictures from their exclusive screening and had written, “Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi. Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally.”

In the first picture shared by Nikkhil, Salman can be seen putting his hand around the director's neck highlighting their bro-code. The second picture is from their recent screening of The Revolutionaries.

Talking about Salman and Nikkhil's professional association, it goes back to 2007, when Nikkhil directed the multi-starrer romantic drama Salaam-e-Ishq. Salman featured in the film alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Vidya Balan and Govinda, among others.

Their collaboration continued years later with Hero in 2015, which Nikkhil directed and Salman Khan co-produced. The film marked the acting debuts of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Salman was also closely involved with the project, including its casting, music and edit, according to Nikkhil.

Beyond his work with Salman, Nikkhil has directed films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chandni Chowk to China, Patiala House, D-Day, Katti Batti and Vedaa.

He has also been associated with projects such as Airlift as a producer, while his television work includes Mumbai Diaries, Rocket Boys and Freedom at Midnight.

–IANS

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