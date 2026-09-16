Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya say life now revolves around twins: Have never thought about ourselves as much

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya opened up about how becoming parents to twin boys has changed their priorities, saying their babies have now become their “first and last thought” of the day.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the couple spoke about the biggest change they have experienced since welcoming their sons.

They revealed that their lives now revolve around checking on, caring for and spending time with their little ones.

“The biggest change is that we used to think about ourselves and each other. Now our priority and focus is our babies,” Divyanka and Vivek said.

The couple explained that their day begins with thoughts about their children and whether they are doing alright.

“When we wake up in the morning, our first thought is that are the babies crying? Are the babies okay? Should we go and check on them? And if they are okay, we feel like playing with them,” they said.

They added that even when they are asleep, their attention remains on their babies.

“So the first and last thought is about the babies. Yes, I mean, even while sleeping, we are looking at the babies. Is the baby awake? Is it okay?” they said.

They added, “It’s just that we have never thought about ourselves as much as we are thinking about the new individuals.”

The actors also revealed how parenthood has changed the way they look at their professional lives.

“We used to think that we should do something good in our work. Now we feel that whatever we do, it should be good for the babies,” they said.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka and Vivek stepped into parenthood nearly a decade after getting married, in May this year.

The couple tied the knot on July 8, 2016, after meeting on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In March 2026, the couple announced their pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot and fhey revealed that they had kept the pregnancy private for around six months.

On May 26, 2026, Divyanka and Vivek announced the arrival of their twin baby boys. Sharing the news, they wrote, “We asked for happiness. God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

Vivek further wrote, “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!”

–IANS

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