September 30, 2026 6:23 PM हिंदी

Nikitin Dheer recalls late father Pankaj Dheer's 'Mahabharat' days: How lucky was that generation

Nikitin Dheer recalls late father Pankaj Dheer's 'Mahabharat' days: How lucky was that generation

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer recalled his late father Pankaj Dheer's 'Mahabharat' days through his latest social media post. He remembered the kind of stardom his dad witnessed after the mythological drama aired years ago.

Sharing a couple of precious photos from that time on his official handle on Wednesday, Nikitin wrote, "As a child i remember the craze and stardom these men witnessed. They were all demi gods. Noone and i mean noone came close to their star power for a while once #mahabharat released. All the years my Dad struggled and waited and prepared. It had paid off. Came across these pics. Thought i should share (sic)."

Nikitin added that his father was childhood friends with co-actor Puneet Issar, who was seen as Duryodhana in B. R. Chopra's television series.

"My Dad and Puneet uncle were childhood friends, from there to playing best friends in the show, to a friendship that lasted a lifetime. How lucky was that generation. So much to learn and imbibe. (sic)," he further wrote.

Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15 last year at the age of 68 after his cancer reportedly relapsed.

He is best remembered for his portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra's 'Mahabharat'.

Ever since his death, Nikiten keeps sharing fond memories of his late father with emotional social media posts.

In May this year, Nikitin compiled a heartfelt note for his late father, Pankaj Dheer, saying that he misses his presence and his hugs.

Dropping a throwback photo of himself with dad Pankaj Dheer from their younger days, he shared that he misses his father in “everything and everywhere”.

“Miss you Yaar Dad. In everything, everywhere, all the time..especially miss your hugs. Hope you're well, wherever on your onward journey you may be, love you forever, in any and every realm…#harharmahadev," read the post.

--IANS

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