After Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol reacts to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's 'Vande Mataram' statement

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) After Hrithik Roshan, actor Abhay Deol has also reacted to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's 'Vande Mataram' remark. He commented on the reel with a laughing emoji.

Bansuri Swaraj had challenged Rahul Gandhi few weeks back to sing all stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram" if he wants to smash patriarchy.

The challenge from Ms. Swaraj came in response to Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event in August, where he called on women to “smash the patriarchy“. He had also criticised what he described to be the “Manusmriti mindset".

"What is the mindset? That a girl has a place; she should be locked in a cage, she should be controlled, she should not work, and boys should get full freedom... if they want to abuse, they can abuse; if they want to work, they can work... We do not want such Hindustan. Together we have to finish this patriarchy -- smash the patriarchy! And my message to you, simple message: Be loud, be proud, and fight for your space in society," he shared.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark on 'smashing patriarchy', Bansuri Swaraj had responded by saying "“I'm issuing a challenge to you today. You want to smash the patriarchy - fair enough. I am perfectly comfortable singing Christmas carols, singing Vande Mataram in its entirety, and reciting the Shiv Tandav. So, I challenge you: if you truly want to smash the patriarchy, then go ahead and sing the full version of Vande Mataram.”

Post Bansuri Swaraj's reaction, Ruchira Chaturvedi, national convenor of Social Media and Digital Communications, Indian National Congress, shared her statement through a reel on Instagram and wrote "Does she even know what is she saying".

Ruchira Chaturvedi's caught Hrithik Roshan's attention just few days back to which he commented “Huh? Is this real. Wow.”

Post Hritik's reaction many other Bollywood actors jumped in and started commenting on Bansuri Swaraj's reel.

Actress Alaya F shared, "What is this", followed by rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Fatima Sana Sheikh several rolling on the floor laughing emoticons in the comments.

The latest one to react is Abhay Deol who commented with left three rolling on the floor laughing emojis in the comment section.

--IANS

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