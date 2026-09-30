September 30, 2026 8:10 PM हिंदी

Todd Murphy helps Australia A hold upper hand as India trail by 236 runs

Todd Murphy helps Australia A hold upper hand as India trail by 236 runs on day two of the second and final four-day game at the Siechem Stadium here on Wednesday. Photo credit: CAP

Puducherry, Sep 30 (IANS) Off-spinners Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli accounted for three crucial wickets to push India A onto the back foot and hand Australia A the upper hand on day two of the second and final four-day game at the Siechem Stadium here on Wednesday.

Bespectacled Murphy dismissed opener Sai Sudharsan (8) and plucky southpaw Yash Rathod (15), and Rocchiccioli scalped skipper Devdutt Padikkal (31) to leave the hosts struggling at 122/5 in their first innings with Shaik Rasheed (36 n.o.) and Tanush Kotian (6 n.o.) at the crease at stumps.

India A, which won the opening match by 162 runs, trail by 236 runs on first innings after Australia A, resuming at 282/7, finished at a strong 358.

The overnight pair of centurion Sam Harper and Jhye Richardson (31) took their eighth-wicket stand to 53, as the visitors played out the first session and were only bowled out 20 minutes after lunch, with medium pacer Anshul Kamboj dismissing Harper (128) and new man Liam Hatcher off successive deliveries.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson dismissed opener Aayush Pandey caught behind in the first over, before left-handers Sudharsan and Padikkal put on 35 for the second wicket.

However, India A lost the trio of Sudharsan, Padikkal and Rathod for the addition of just 54 runs, and first-match centurion Kumar Kushagra subsequently fell lbw to fast-medium bowler Liam Scott to leave the hosts in deep trouble.

Brief scores:

Australia A 358 all out in 116.3 overs (Jason Sangha 46, Sam Harper 128, Anshul Kamboj 3-34, Nachiket Bhute 3-44, Shams Mulani 3-92) lead India A 122/5 in 51 overs (Shaik Rasheed 36 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 31; Todd Murphy 2-26, Liam Scott 1-10) by 236 runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Colombo Security Conclave members vow to strengthen cooperation on security matters in Indian Ocean Region (File Image)

Colombo Security Conclave members vow to strengthen cooperation on security matters in Indian Ocean Region

Tibetans in France hold events to mark Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week

Tibetans in France hold events to mark Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week

Yami Gautam says Mohini from Nayyi Navelli is 'never quite what you expect'

Yami Gautam says Mohini from Nayyi Navelli is 'never quite what you expect'

DDCA hosts MCC workshop for umpires ahead of new laws coming into effect

DDCA hosts MCC workshop for umpires ahead of new laws coming into effect

Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' to hit screens on October 30 (Photo: Arrow Cinemas/Instagram)

Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' to hit screens on October 30

PM Modi, US President Trump hold 'productive conversation', review bilateral cooperation across key sectors

PM Modi, US President Trump hold 'productive conversation', review bilateral cooperation across key sectors

NDTV World Summit to convene global dialogue for 'A World Between Orders' on Oct 22-23, PM Modi to participate

NDTV World Summit to convene global dialogue for 'A World Between Orders' on Oct 22-23, PM Modi to participate

Neeru and I feed off each other’s energy, says Kynan Chenai on chemistry behind India’s mixed trap gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Neeru and I feed off each other’s energy, says Kynan on chemistry behind India’s mixed trap gold

Dangerous path, strongly discouraged by govt: MEA on reports of Indian nationals joining Russian armed forces (File image)

Dangerous path, strongly discouraged by govt: MEA on reports of Indian nationals joining Russian armed forces

As 'Kantara' clocks 4 years, Rishab Shetty says, 'It was a world I lived in'

As 'Kantara' clocks 4 years, Rishab Shetty says, 'It was a world I lived in'