2nd ODI: Nine years of first-class cricket gave me the foundation, says Jangoo after hitting 114

Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS) Amir Jangoo's second ODI hundred came after a long wait and the West Indies left-hander said the years spent playing domestic cricket was the foundation behind him hitting 114, as the visitors posted a record 405/7 against India in the second match here on Wednesday.

Jangoo, who walked in after John Campbell's dismissal for 101, went from 59 off 54 balls to reaching his second ODI century in just 70 balls. He eventually finished with 114 off 77 balls, his second ODI century laced with 13 fours and three sixes before being caught at backward point off Ravindra Jadeja.

"For me it's just hard work. There's a lot of lessons and failures in between there. As I said, I played nine years of first-class cricket before starting international cricket. So the foundation was there. So for me it was all about learning.

“As I told you this morning, it's all about learning as fast as possible. So it's all about enjoying international cricket now and just going out there and play free,” said Jangoo in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Asked on his batting approach against Kuldeep Yadav, whom he handled particularly well, Jangoo said, "To be fair, we had our discussions. Well, first of all, that's a very big comparison (on comparing his spin play to the legendary Brian Lara). But, for me, I'm a pretty good player of spin, and the team believes in my ability.

“So when spinners were bowling, they always told me, ‘Go out there, dominate,’ and we had our team discussions, and for me it was all about batting most of him and trying to bat him positively as well. So, to be fair, the wicket was a really good one as well and for me it was all about trying to play as straight as possible, trying to rotate strike and get that boundary whenever it was needed."

Jangoo cut Kuldeep, Naman Dhir and Jadeja repeatedly through the off side, his stand of 182 runs with captain Shai Hope, who hit 104 off 94 balls, took the game away from India. The score of 405/7 is now the highest ODI total for the West Indies, an innings that featured three centuries.

"It's an amazing feeling. The boys went out there today with our game plan. We know where we went wrong in the first game, and luckily enough we executed. Credit has to go to John (Campbell) for that amazing start, and also Shai, who carried us on throughout the innings as well.

“So for me it was to just go out there and execute, and we did that. To be fair, it's whatever role the team has for me. I found out today that everyone was to go up one, which meant that I was batting at number four. So for me it was all about playing the situation. I pride myself on learning the scenarios and making sure that I can execute on the day. So luckily enough it paid off," added Jangoo.

--IANS

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