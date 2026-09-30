Govt launches AI-enabled document translation solution

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Digital India BHASHINI Division and the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) have launched “CAG‑BHASHINI Anuvaad”, an AI‑enabled document translation solution to support translation of official CAG documents and audit-related reports, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The launch brings Language AI into institutional workflows, combining BHASHINI’s multilingual language technology capabilities with the specialised language requirements of the CAG.

"The initiative is designed to support translation of official and audit-related documents while complementing existing institutional processes and maintaining appropriate human oversight," the statement noted.

The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT said the solution, developed by BHASHINI under the Digital India Corporation, was unveiled at the closing ceremony of the 74th Hindi Diwas and Hindi Pakhwada 2026.

CAG-BHASHINI Anuvaad has been developed as a customised Language AI solution for the CAG, with a focus on supporting consistent terminology, contextual translation, and quality of output. The solution provides an AI-enabled environment for translation of official documents while addressing institutional requirements relating to security, controlled access, and data sovereignty.

The collaboration reflects the broader potential of Language AI to support government institutions in making official information more accessible across languages, the statement said.

The programme featured a presentation on Digital India BHASHINI’s Language AI capabilities, highlighting its applications across government and public-facing services.

Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, highlighted the evolution of BHASHINI across language data and AI models, applications and use cases, and the development of a sovereign Language AI ecosystem suited to India’s linguistic diversity.

K. Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, emphasised the importance of ensuring that audit findings and reports reach citizens in languages they understand.

He highlighted the potential of technology to facilitate access to audit information in local and regional languages, while complementing efforts to strengthen the use of Hindi and other Indian languages in official work.

BHASHINI currently supports 36 Indian text languages, 23 Indian voice languages and 35 international languages, and is being applied across a growing range of public-service use cases. These include multilingual agricultural advisory, voice-enabled grievance registration and processing, and conversational services that enable access through voice and telephone-based interfaces.

—IANS

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