Nikita Rawal calls ‘Maa Hai Na’ co-star Shilpa Shetty 'Warm' & 'Down-to-Earth'

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Nikita Rawal, who is seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty for the first time in ZEE5’s latest show ‘Maa Hai Na,’ called the 'Dhadkan' actress “Warm, Down-to-Earth and Amazing to Work With.”

Revealing in her own words what makes the show special to her, Nikita shared, “What makes this show truly special is the way it celebrates mothers and the love that brings families together. It’s filled with warmth, laughter, emotions, and beautiful stories that audiences of all ages will connect with."

Talking about her experience of collaborating with Shilpa, she added, "Working with Shilpa Shetty has been a wonderful experience. She is incredibly down-to-earth, warm, and amazing to work with."

She said that despite being such a big name in the industry, Shilpa makes everyone around her feel comfortable and welcomed.

"I learned so much from her positive energy and professionalism," Nikita added.

In the meantime, Shilpa celebrated her 51st birthday on June 8.

Wishing his ladylove on her special day, her husband Raj Kundra pointed out all the qualities she brings into his life.

“A different Birthday post this year … Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves @theshilpashetty," his birthday wish for Shilpa read.

Shilpa's sister, Shamita Shetty, added, “Happy Birthday my darling Munki. My forever blessing. For me you've always been the blueprint for strength and grace, inspiring me in so many ways. Thank you for being my sister, my guiding light. Can't imagine my life without you. Love you to infinity.”

"Maa Hai Na" premiered on June 12 this year on ZEE5.

--IANS

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