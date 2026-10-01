Niki Walia reveals industry perception became her ‘biggest obstacle’: ‘You just can’t look poor’

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Niki Walia has opened up about how the film and television industry has changed over the years, while stressing that her approach to acting has remained the same.

Reflecting on her three-decade-long journey, the actress also spoke about how industry perceptions of her became a hurdle when she returned to work after taking a break to focus on her family. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress revealed that by the time she returned, the streaming boom had also changed the kind of stories and characters being explored.

“To be fair, I kind of brought some of that on myself, and zero regrets! Stepping back to start my family put a pretty massive geographical gap between me and the industry. Then came the streaming era, which completely flipped the script on television roles. Suddenly, OTT was all about grounded, rural-centric stories, and the industry’s perception of me became my biggest obstacle. Casting heads literally told me, ‘You just can’t look poor!’ Apparently, decades of playing poise, elegance, and class etched a permanent ‘rich lady’ sign on my forehead,” Niki recalled.

Looking back at her career, the ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ actress opened up about how the film and television industry has changed over the years. “The film industry has definitely gone corporate, and boy, has it changed the vibe! Interactions with friends I’ve known for 30 years have suddenly gotten way more formal and indirect, except for a lucky few producers and directors who still keep it real,” she said.

Niki also admitted that she has changed in certain ways to keep up with the changing industry. “I’ve also adapted and opened myself up to auditions and readings. But outside of those two things? I’m still the same old me,” she shared.

"My character prep, my work ethic, and my professionalism haven’t changed one bit!” she added.

The ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ actress also revealed that she does not want industry perceptions to limit the kind of roles she can take on. “It’s been a real head-scratcher that I’m still navigating, especially now when hair, makeup, and prosthetics can turn anyone into anything. I know I’ve got the acting muscle to pull off whatever they throw at me - I just need the industry to take a leap of faith!” she said.

Niki ended by saying that after 30 years in the industry, she only wants people to trust her abilities and give her a chance to prove herself.

Niki Walia was most recently seen in “Bhai Tera Star Hai,” which also featured Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM.

--IANS

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