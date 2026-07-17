Niki Walia on Raghav Juyal: He's like Mowgli

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Niki Walia, who is all set to be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Bhai Tera Star Hai starring Raghav Juyal, has shared that the actor is like “Mowgli”.

Speaking about the project, Niki looked back at her time on the sets and shared why working with Raghav turned out to be one of the most enjoyable parts of the experience.

"Oh my God, Raghav Juyal is an absolute jaan. I have loved him since the days of Dance India Dance, then as an anchor, and now as an actor. What I love about Raghav is that he's forever evolving. Just watching him perform on set was a delight," she shared.

Niki recalled meeting Raghav after watching his performance in Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

"When I met him after watching Ba***ds Of Bollywood, I just hugged him and congratulated him. I honestly told him that, for me, he was the best actor in the entire series. Then I found myself working with him and sharing screen space with him. It was an amazing feeling," she added.

The actress shared that despite meeting professionally for the first time, they connected instantly because of their mutual bond with choreographer Geeta Kapur.

"It almost felt like I had known him forever because he has such an approachable vibe. We share a very dear common friend, Geeta Ma. He looks up to her, and he knows how close I am to her. We started talking about Geeta Ma right away, and that made everything so easy. Our rapport on the sets developed naturally," Niki said.

Their friendship, she revealed, continued even after the cameras stopped rolling.

"Off the sets, it was complete dhamaal. We had dinners together and would sit and chat even after pack-up. He is such a generous and large-hearted person. I always say he's like Mowgli. He's so authentic and raw at heart. In today's world, it is rare to meet someone who is so genuine, and that is what makes him truly special," she concluded.

The upcoming entertainer also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev B. Agrawal.

The film is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal.

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal.

It is set to release on July 30.

--IANS

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