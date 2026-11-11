Nihal in Masters section, Aravindh in Challengers event lead Indian challenge in Wijk aan Zee

Wijk aan Zee (Netherlands), Nov 11 (IANS) World No.14 Nihal Sarin will be the lone Indian among the world's elite chess players in the Masters section of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, the international chess tournament widely known as the ‘Wimbledon of Chess’, which will be played from January 15 to 31, 2027.

The 89th edition of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament (TSCT) will bring together established stars and a new generation of chess talent like World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov, Alireza Firouzja, Vincent Keymer, defending champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Anish Giri and Levon Aronian, among others.

The Masters field brings together players from different generations. Alongside experienced top players such as Levon Aronian and Anish Giri, the line-up includes young talents such as Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, Andy Woodward, Nihal Sarin, Frederik Svane and Jorden van Foreest.

“Once again, we have a fantastic line-up, with a great mix of established names and young players who are making their mark. It is precisely this combination that makes the Tata Steel Chess Tournament so exciting every year. In Wijk aan Zee, talented players have the opportunity to test themselves at the very highest level, something that has led to many surprises in the past,” Tournament Director Jeroen van den Berg said in a release on Wednesday.

The Challengers tournament to be held concurrently features a strong international field which includes former Indian national champion Aravindh Chithambaram, Zhu Jiner, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Alice Lee and Nikolas Theodorou. The Netherlands will be represented by Casper Schoppen and Max Warmerdam.

One particularly noteworthy participant is 17-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Samunenkov. In 2020, at the age of ten, he was already a guest at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, where he made the ceremonial opening move for one of the rounds during the first weekend.

He had won his visit to Wijk aan Zee in a competition held during Judit Polgar’s Global Chess Festival. Seven years later, he returns, this time as a grandmaster and a participant in the Challengers tournament. At the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand this autumn, Ihor was one of the standout performers, winning an individual gold medal for Ukraine, the organisers informed in their release.

Talking about the return of the young sensation, Jeroen van den Berg said: “Ihor Samunenkov’s return is a wonderful story. In 2020, he came here as a ten-year-old guest, and now he is returning as a participant in the Challengers. It is a great illustration of how quickly young chess talents can develop and how special it is to see players return to Wijk aan Zee at different stages of their careers.”

Alongside the grandmaster tournaments, large numbers of amateur players traditionally take part as well.

--IANS

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