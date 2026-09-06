Nigeria edge Zimbabwe to qualify for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027

Dar es Salaam, Sep 6 (IANS) Nigeria held their nerve in a tense final against Zimbabwe to register a four-run victory and secure qualification for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027.

The victory in the Africa Qualifier Division 1 final also capped an unbeaten campaign for Nigeria, who secured Africa’s sole qualification spot for next year’s tournament. They will join South Africa as the continent’s representatives at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.

Batting first, Nigeria managed 98 before their bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 94, with just one ball remaining in the innings.

Captain Christabel Chukwuonye led from the front with a valuable 21, while Beauty Oguai contributed 19 and Jessica Bieni scored 15 as Nigeria posted a competitive total on a challenging surface.

Zimbabwe’s Christine Mutasa claimed two wickets, while Tadiwanashe Garutsa took one.

In the chase, Zimbabwe remained in contention throughout, with Salem Museka top-scoring with 27. Bethel Zinyama added 21, while Nicolette Nyika made 18, but Nigeria’s bowlers kept applying pressure at crucial stages.

Usen Peace was the standout performer with the ball for Nigeria, taking three wickets. Jennifer Godwin and Annointed Akhigbe chipped in with two wickets each to help their side defend the modest total.

An emotional Chukwuonye credited her teammates and coaching staff for holding their composure under pressure.

“I actually cried when the game was over because I couldn’t really express what I was feeling. The next phase is just the beginning, and we know it will be tougher. My team has really been the best,” she said.

“They listened to the coaches, stayed united and, even with the pressure in the last over, were able to hold their nerves. I wouldn’t be here holding this trophy without the support of the coaching crew and my players. I am very grateful to all of them,” she added.

Uganda finished third in the competition after defeating Rwanda by seven wickets. Chasing 74, Uganda reached the target in 16.1 overs after losing three wickets.

Hosts Tanzania secured fifth place with a 29-run victory over Kenya in the fifth-place playoff. Tanzania scored 106 before bowling Kenya out for 77 in 19 overs.

Namibia finished seventh after defeating Malawi by nine wickets. Malawi were dismissed for 38 in 12.2 overs, with Namibia completing the chase in just 5.1 overs.

--IANS

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