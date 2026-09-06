Xi Jinping's decision to avoid meeting with Pezeshkian highlights China's preference for ambiguity over confrontation: Report

Beijing, Sep 6 (IANS) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek from August 31-September 1 has showcased China's delicate diplomatic choreography and its preference for ambiguity over confrontation. Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to avoid meeting with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian at the SCO Summit showcases how China is supporting Iran to preserve strategic ties but not so visibly to protect its interests in the Gulf and beyond, a report has detailed.

No official statement released by China regarding the brief exchange between Xi Jinping and Masoud Pezeshkian suggests that Beijing is not ready to allow Iran's grievances to dominate the summit agenda and wants to keep the SCO's consensus broad and symbolic while avoiding making commitments that could affect its global balancing act, according to a report in European Times.

China imports energy supplies from Iran at discounted prices and gets access to Middle East partners. However, by openly embracing Iran, China could get involved in further confrontation with the US, as the ties between the two nations have remained strained over trade, technology and Taiwan, according to the European Times report.

China has also maintained economic ties with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and a visible tilt towards Iran could impact these relationships. By holding a brief and undocumented conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian at the SCO Summit, Xi Jinping indicates support for Iran without linking China with Tehran's confrontational posture.

"China’s economic footprint in the Gulf has expanded dramatically. The UAE is a hub for Chinese logistics and finance, while Saudi Arabia is a cornerstone of Beijing’s energy security. Both states view Iran with suspicion, and Beijing knows that overt alignment with Tehran could undermine its credibility as a neutral partner. Thus, China’s silence in Bishkek was not indecision—it was strategy," Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in the European Times report.

Recently, Xi Jinping visited Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, where he attended the SCO Summit and held bilateral talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Xi Jinping also attended the SCO Plus Meeting in Bishkek.

--IANS

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