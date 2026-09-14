Nicole Kidman won’t give up raving, throwing parties

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has shared that she won’t give up clubbing after revealing that she wears a wig to parties in Ibiza without being recognised.

The actress recently shared that she loves hitting the dance floor at raves when visiting the Spanish party island. She also revealed that coverers her blonde hair to fly under the radar, and escape the public eye.

However, the actress has now insisted giving away her secret won't stop her night time exploits, and said that she will just have to "wear something different".

She recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, where the host asked her, "What do we do in Ibiza?" To which, she replied, "Dance. Go out to raves”.

When asked if she wears a disguise, the actress admitted she blabbed about her wig in a recent interview so she will have to come up with a new plan.

She further mentioned, “I gave away my cover. I did an interview where I said I wear a little black wig, or some sort of disguise and I go out, yeah”.

Jimmy said, "No way, I would totally do that with you, yeah”. Nicole replied, "You don't have to do it with me".

The Hollywood actress, 59, previously opened up about how she spends her vacations and said that she likes to go to throw dinner parties, play word game Scrabble and go to raves in Ibiza, explaining she simply wears a "little dark wig" and she's able to dance the night away without being recognised.

Nicole Kidman is one of the biggest stars of Hollywood, and is known for her lavish lifestyle. She rose to international fame with films including ‘Days of Thunder’, ‘To Die For’, ‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘The Hours’, and ‘The Others’.

She was married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, and they adopted two children. She later married country singer Keith Urban in 2006; they had two daughters. After nearly 20 years together, their divorce was finalized in January 2026.

--IANS

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