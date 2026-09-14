India to bring 'Sarang' cultural festival to cities across South Korea

Seoul, Sep 14 (IANS) India's annual cultural festival in South Korea will kick off this week, featuring traditional dance performances and workshops in cities across the country, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said Monday.

The 12th edition of 'Sarang - The Festival of India in Korea' will run from Tuesday through September 22 in Seoul, the southeastern cities of Busan and Gimhae, the southwestern city of Gwangju and other regions, according to the Indian Embassy.

Launched in 2015, the festival aims to showcase India's diverse culture and strengthen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Yonhap News Agency reported.

This year's festival will feature Odissi, one of India's major classical dance traditions, performed by a visiting troupe, led by renowned dancer Madhulita Mohapatra.

The troupe will give its opening performance at Ewha Womans University in Seoul on Tuesday before travelling to other regions. It will also hold workshops for Korean dance enthusiasts, the embassy said

Separately, the 14th Indian Film Festival will be held in November, featuring six award-winning Indian films with Korean subtitles under the theme "Against the Odds: Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Courage," it added.

Meanwhile, at Heritage Korea 2026, the Indian Embassy showcased traditional arts and crafts from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

“India at Heritage Korea 2026: The Embassy showcased India’s vibrant cultural heritage at Heritage Korea 2026 in Gyeongju (September 11-12), featuring traditional arts and crafts from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Mehendi and Mandala art offered visitors an immersive, hands-on experience of India’s rich cultural traditions,” the Embassy stated on X.

The Embassy also participated in the Sinchon World Youth Festival, showcasing the diversity of Indian culture.

“Celebrating India at the Sinchon World Youth Festival! The Embassy participated in the Sinchon World Youth Festival from September 12-13, showcasing the diversity of Indian culture,” the Embassy stated on X.

“Visitors enjoyed hands-on experiences of Mandala art and Mehendi, while a captivating Kathak dance performance by SVCC Kathak Teacher and Students brought the elegance of India’s classical traditions to the stage. The Embassy also promoted the upcoming Sarang Festival of India in Korea, inviting audiences to discover more of India’s rich cultural heritage,” it added.

–IANS

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