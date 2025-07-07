Nick Jonas shares a glimpse of his summer in the city with the Jonas brothers and Priyanka

July 07, 2025 12:57 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of his summer in the city with the family on social media.

The images dropped by Nick on his Insta showed him posing with his brothers - Kevin and Joe Jonas.

His post further included a video of the Jonas brothers setting the stage on fire with a powerful performance.

We further see some sneak peeks of Nick's 4th of July celebration with his better half, Priyanka Chopra.

Previously, Nick and Priyanka were seen exchanging a brief yet affectionate kiss under the dazzling fireworks display during the 4th of July celebration.

PeeCee took to her Instagram handle and dropped a pic of herself smiling as Nick planted a kiss on her cheek. We could also see the crowd cheering at a Los Angeles celebration in the background.

In the meantime, Priyanka recently revealed an adorable family Sunday ritual with Nick and daughter Malti Marie.

Speaking to People Magazine, PeeCee shared that the three of them love to snuggle together every Sunday morning.

"Sunday morning snuggles in bed, they have to happen. It's mandatory. Being home with my family. … The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere," the 'Heads of State' actress said.

"That one hour you might get when it's quiet in the house and you get to watch Love Island's new season with a glass of wine or maybe even a book [when] I am supposed to be reading my scripts," Priyanka added.

PeeCee further added that they also love to enjoy movie night on Sunday.

"I do scavenge the fridge at night. I am that person … a big snacker. I want to make sure I get the snack scavenging in while everyone's distracted with the movie because you can't do it after", she concluded.

