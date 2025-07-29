July 29, 2025 2:41 PM हिंदी

Aditya Kumar calls playing a man from his early 20s to his 70s in ‘Chimni’ a challenging opportunity

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Aditya Kumar, best known for his role in “Gangs of Wasseypur,” is set to take on a demanding new role in the film “Chimni.”

The actor revealed that portraying a character who ages from his early 20s to his 70s was a challenging opportunity that pushed him as a performer. Speaking about his character, Aditya shared, “I’m playing a young, innocent soul, carefree, full of hope, and deeply rooted in faith. He sees the world with pure eyes and an open heart. But in a cruel twist of fate, he ends up sacrificing the most precious gift of all, his life, for a girl whose intentions are not as innocent.”

Revealing what drew him to “Chimni,” the actor shared that he was intrigued by the emotional depth of the character. “It was the emotional depth of the character and the arc that spanned decades. The chance to portray a man from his early 20s into his 70s is a rare and challenging opportunity for any actor. That kind of journey on screen and internally is what truly excites me as a performer.”

Aditya Kumar also spoke about his experience working with the team. He stated, “Working with Gagan sir has been nothing short of transformative. His process is fluid and intuitive, which creates a space where actors can truly explore without hesitation. There’s a strong sense of mutual trust and collaboration on set that allows me to be both fearless and free.”

“Chimni,” directed by Gagan Puri and backed by Shah Creative Entertainment, also stars Sameera Reddy, Prachi Thakur, Preeti Chaudhary, Shardul Rana, and Saurabh Agnihotri. The upcoming horror drama, set against a haunting backdrop, will explore the dark consequences of desire, faith, and sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Aditya is known for his performances in movies like “Gangs of Wasseypur,” “Joram,” and “Dhadak.”

