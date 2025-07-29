July 29, 2025 2:44 PM हिंदी

Parineeta Borthakur joins ‘Vasudha’: Stepping into a character mid-way comes with its own challenges

Parineeta Borthakur joins ‘Vasudha’: Stepping into a character mid-way comes with its own challenges

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Parineeta Borthakur has joined the cast of ‘Vasudha’ and will be seen as a fierce matriarch. She said that stepping into a character mid-way comes with its own set of challenges.

Speaking about the role, Parineeta Borthakur shared, “Joining a show like Vasudha, which is already performing well and has recently secured a place among the top 10 list of shows across industry, is exciting.”

“Stepping into a character mid-way comes with its own set of challenges.”

However, Parineeta sees it as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a story that has already touched so many hearts.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories with emotional depth and strong female leads, and the moment I read about Chandrika’s character, I felt an immediate connection. She’s a layered, dignified woman — someone who leads with quiet strength and conviction. I hope to bring my own interpretation while staying true to the essence that audiences have connected with.”

The actress will be seen playing the role of Chandrika in the show and speaking about it, Parineeta said: “Chandrika isn’t just the matriarch of the Chauhan family — she’s a woman who places discipline above emotion and upholds order with grace.”

“Portraying someone with such emotional complexity and unwavering principles has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. I truly hope the audience embraces my portrayal as Chandrika’s journey unfolds in the episodes to come.”

In the show Vasudha navigates a storm of manipulations led by Karishma and Megha, one constant figure who has anchored the family with quiet authority is Chandrika Singh Chauhan, the matriarch who leads with strength, dignity, and unwavering principles.

The character of Chandrika, who has been integral to the narrative since the show’s launch, will now be portrayed by seasoned actress Parineeta Borthakur, taking over from Nausheen Ali Sardar.

Producer Arvind Babbal said, “It has been a pleasure working with Nausheen Ali Sardar. She brought grace and dignity to the role of Chandrika Singh Chauhan. We are truly thankful and wish her all the very best. As we move ahead, we are delighted to welcome Parineeta Borthakur to the cast.

The producer said that Parineeta “is a thoughtful and talented actor, and since coming on board, she has shown a deep understanding of Chandrika’s layered persona. Her ability to show strength and emotion with elegance makes her an ideal choice for this role. We are confident that her performance will truly resonate with the audience.”

The show airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

dc/

