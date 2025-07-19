Nick Jonas says 'happy birthday my love' in a belated birthday wish for wife Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) American singer and actor Nick Jonas said 'happy birthday my love' as he penned a belated birthday wish for his better half, Priyanka Chopra.

As PeeCee turned 43 on Friday, Nick treated the InstaUsers with a romantic picture of the lovebirds. The photo showed Nick kissing Priyanka on the neck as the two posed on the beach, with fire burning in the backdrop.

Wishing his lady love on her birthday, he wrote, "Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love."

Back in 2016, Nick reached out to PeeCee on Twitter, suggesting the two should go out on a date. However, they met in person only in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Despite hitting it off, these two only commenced dating in 2018. After dating for some time, Priyanka and Nick finally tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony with both Christian and Hindu traditions.

Embracing parenthood, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022.

Apart from Nick, Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, also wished her on social media with a heartfelt video. The clip was a compilation of a few moments from PeeCee's high-glam photoshoot with her hubby, mother, and little Malti, accompanying her.

The text on the video read, “Happy Birthday, Priyanka! Watching you grow into the woman you are has been the greatest gift of my life.”

“To the daughter who’s changing the world with her light. Your strength, courage, and heart make me proud every day. Happy birthday, Pri. I love you,” she captioned the post.

PeeCee herself shared a video of her precious beachside moments with Malti and Nick on IG.

“As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!," she wrote the caption.

--IANS

pm/