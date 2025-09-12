Nia Sharma wraps up Goa trip in 24 hours: ‘Shortest trip ever’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma shared a funny update about her quickest visit to Goa, which lasted less than a day.

Nia shared a string of pictures and videos from the getaway. In one clip, she is heard saying: “You know I take the largest black coffee mug in the morning,” before humorously pulling out a tiny mug, sipping her coffee and laughing as she said: “venti.”

In another clip, the actress is seen walking through the streets of Goa, revealing that she had already changed her outfit not once but thrice.

Revealing the reason, Nia said with a laugh: “This is the third time I am changing a dress because I’m in Goa and as I walk on the streets, I am finding new dresses and I am just changing and changing.”

To caption the memorable trip, Nia wrote: “Shortest Goa trip ever! Who comes back in 24 hours. ‘Me’. I like home now.”

Going by the pictures, it seems the 34-year-old actress was in Goa to attend an event and then spent the day in leisure.

Nia was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

