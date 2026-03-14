March 14, 2026 1:16 PM हिंदी

Jaipur Polo Team reaches Shree Cement Cup final

Jaipur Polo Team reaches final of Shree Cement Cup

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) Jaipur Polo Team produced a commanding performance to defeat Jaigarh 6-2 in the semi-final of the Shree Cement Cup. Dominating the early stages with clinical finishing, Jaipur built a decisive lead in the first half and then managed the game effectively despite a brief resurgence from Jaigarh in the third chukker.

In the first chukker, Jaipur’s riding and positioning dominated the opening exchanges, leaving Jaigarh struggling to settle. By the end of the first chukker, Jaipur had a commanding 3–0 lead, setting the tone for the match with goals from Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota who opened the scoring followed by two goals by Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh.

The second chukker was a similar story. Jaipur’s teamwork and passing created repeated openings, and Jaigarh struggled to break their defensive press. By halftime, Jaipur had stretched the lead to 5–0, effectively putting one foot in the final.

Jaigarh came out post half-time facing an uphill task and this chukker saw the most competitive exchanges of the match, with Jaigarh showing urgency and better coordination. However, Jaipur maintained a comfortable 6–2 lead going into the final period.

The final chukker was more controlled, with Jaipur focusing on maintaining possession and defending their lead. No significant scoring changed the result, and Jaipur comfortably secured the 6–2 victory.

With the semi-final win Jaipur Polo Team urges towards their 10th trophy of the season. The match saw Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur ending with four goals taking his tally to 10 goals from two matches on the other hand, Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota added two to complete the 6-2 score line.

Earlier this week, Jaipur Polo Team secured their ninth title of the season with a narrow 6–5.5 win over Krishna Polo in a closely contested final of the prestigious SMS Gold Vase.

--IANS

bc/

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