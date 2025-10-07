October 07, 2025 3:44 PM हिंदी

Nia Sharma reveals why she has stopped posing for pictures

Nia Sharma reveals why she has stopped posing for pictures

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma, on Tuesday, took to social media to reveal why she has stopped posing for pictures.

In her recent social media post, the 'Naagin' actress opened up about the reason behind her recent decision, giving a glimpse into her personal choices. Nia took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos. For the caption, she simply wrote, “I’ve stopped posing for pictures. I click moments now.”

The photo carousel captures the actress unwinding on the beach and soaking up the fun by the pool during her vacation. One of the images shows Nia, dressed in blue bikini, smiling while looking at the camera. Another racy shot features her sitting on a beach and striking a sultry pose. Nia, an avid social media user, frequently shares photos and videos, offering a glimpse into her daily life.

Meanwhile, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress recently made headlines as she immersed herself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja, performing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach for the very first time.

On October 2, Nia shared a video of herself performing the Dhunuchi Naach. Nia wrote, “The absolute excitement to experience the energy and vibe of #dunuchi for the first time Also, Happy Dussera everyone! Thanksssss @jyotimukerji @tanishaamukerji for the beautiful darshan.. #duggadugga @urvashicardoz thanks for how nicely you taught me.”

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited,” which was hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. She also appeared in “Suhagan Chudail,” where she played the role of Nishigandha, a witch, in the fantasy-thriller-romance series.

Over the years, Nia has carved a niche for herself with popular television shows such as “Behenein,” “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, “Meri Durga,” and “Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.” She has also explored the digital space with web series like “Twisted and Jamai 2.0.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal earns Rs 9.37 billion from electricity export to India and Bangladesh (Representational image)

Nepal earns Rs 9.37 billion from electricity export to India and Bangladesh

3 scientists from US bag 2025 Nobel Prize for Physics for experiments in quantum technology

3 scientists from US bag 2025 Nobel Prize for Physics for experiments in quantum technology

I’ve seen several deepfake videos of myself, time to boost cyber defences: Sitharaman

I’ve seen several deepfake videos of myself, time to boost cyber defences: Sitharaman

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘main teri naukar nahi hu’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘main teri naukar nahi hu’

Wuhan Open 2025: Raducanu retires from opener with dizziness, Li advances

Wuhan Open: Raducanu retires from opener with dizziness, Li advances

ISI-backed ISKP, LeT target Balochis and Taliban, plan to revive terrorism in Kashmir: Sources

ISI-backed ISKP, LeT target Balochis and Taliban, plan to revive terrorism in Kashmir: Sources

PayPal partners with NPCI International to bring UPI on global platform ‘PayPal World’

PayPal partners with NPCI International to bring UPI on global platform ‘PayPal World’

Disha Parmar opens up on tough times during breastfeeding her baby

Disha Parmar opens up on tough times during breastfeeding her baby

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her playfulness in her “vanity to insanity” video diaries

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her playfulness in her “vanity to insanity” video diaries

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his struggles as a young journalist: ‘It’s never easy saying no’

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his struggles as a young journalist: ‘It’s never easy saying no’