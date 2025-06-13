Nia Sharma enjoys her touch up with a side of litchi

June 13, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Nia Sharma is currently spending most of her time on the set of her cooking reality show, "Laughter Chef 2."

The diva keeps on treating the netizens with sneak peeks from the set of the show. Most recently, Nia was seen enjoying some appetizing litchi as she was getting her touch-up done before the shoot.

She looked all glammed up in a low-line yellow dress, which she accessorized with gold chains and big hoop earrings.

With open wavy tresses, she was seen flaunting a brown-toned lip color with matching blush. Nia completed her makeup with a purple eye shadow, with Kajal and mascara enhancing those glittery eyes.

Along with Nia, “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah as contestants. The beloved show is hosted by Bharti Singh, along with judge Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Before this, Nia was seen having a blast with her fellow contestant, Ankita Lokhande.

The actress revealed that they "failed" at pulling off the “sexy babes photoshoot”.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nia shared a couple of pictures and videos from the “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited" set.

One of the photos from the post had her and Ankita posing for candid pictures. For the caption, she cheekily penned, “Both failed at the sexy babes photoshoot @AnkitaLokhande.”

The post further included an image of her from the sets. However, fellow contestant Aly Goni photo-bombed the actress from behind.

“Har photo mein aana hai isko @alygonijaise pata ni kitna cute hai," Nia wrote in the caption.

Furthermore, Nia dropped a video of herself talking to her partner from the show Sudesh Lehri. The diva could be heard saying to the comedian, “Jo karna hai karo aap.”

Nia was also a part of the previous session of the reality show.

IANS

pm/

