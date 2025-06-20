June 20, 2025 12:30 AM हिंदी

When Bollywood’s Bhidu revealed where he picked his language from

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood’s OG Bhidu, actor Jackie Shroff is known for his uber cool attitude, and his tapori language. The actor once revealed on the quiz based television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ as to where he learnt the language from.

Jaggu dada attended the show with ‘Border’ co-star Suniel Shetty. Show host Amitabh Bachchan asked Bhidu out of curiosity as to where he picked the language from.

Big B asked, “Where did you learn the Bidu language? How did you learn it?”

Responding to the same, Bhidu said, “Sir, earlier, the area was such that the language was spoken in such a way that the ears were open. The mouth was closed, so you could learn what you were saying. And then there was you”.

He further mentioned, “In all your films, you were the one, right? We came later. You have given us the complete language of Mumbai. I mean, you have given us good language as well. But the language of Mumbai that we speak, sir, you have given us that beautiful language as well. There was a dialogue of yours as well”.

Big B said, “Oh, yes! In real life. It was in Amar Akbar Anthony. I was standing in the corner and someone ran towards me, so I hit him on the leg and he fell down. Yes. I caught him. ‘Aisa to Aadmi Life mein Doich time bhaagta hai. Olympic ka race ho, yaa Police ka case ho’ (A person runs like this twice in his life if it's an Olympic race or a police case). Why are you running, brother?”.

Earlier, Jackie met the IPL team Mumbai Indians prior to the IPL finals, and retracted to his younger self. The actor shared a joint post with a fitness brand, a video of himself interacting with the players of the MI squad. Jackie, who grew up in the Teen Batti area of Mumbai, is a true Mumbaikar, and it reflects in his language, and social conduct.

--IANS

aa/

