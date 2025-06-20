June 20, 2025 12:29 AM हिंदी

Chintan Research Foundation to focus on evidence-based research: Pranav Adani

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Leading think-tank Chintan Research Foundation, which has completed one year, will focus on key things like climate change, geopolitical issues and research in economy and trade, Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises, the in-house incubator of the Adani Group, said here on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS at a CRF event in the national capital, Pranav Adani said research foundations play a major role in the country's growth story and help in understanding the reality, and we will focus on key areas through evidence-based research.

“When we talk about climate change, the energy transition has a big role in it. The way India is playing a role in the whole world today, it will have very positive results. As a country, we are rapidly moving from fossil fuels to renewables in the energy transition. We are on the right track as a country," he said.

Pranav Adani further stated: "The world is seeking alternatives, partnerships based on equity, and it is time for voices that have long been unheard to now take centre stage. Let us build that global footprint with confidence."

Chintan Research Foundation will also focus on geopolitical issues.

"It's a think tank that we have largely built, and they'll focus on economy and trade, geopolitical issues and energy transition. We're very proud of the completion of its first year," he told reporters.

Pranav Adani further said it is very important to have robust think tanks — think tanks that are purely research and evidence-based. "So that is the role that Chintan Research Foundation will have on the economy in particular — supply chain, energy transition and so on," he noted.

The Adani Enterprises Director said the CRF must imagine and re-imagine the role that India can play in shaping the future, especially of the Global South.

"This scale of transformation is required for India to realise its full potential and become Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister. As planned, the CRF’s research focuses on crucial issues like climate change, equitable energy transition, the evolving global economy, critical supply chains, dynamic trade relations, and the overarching geopolitics that shape the future of the world," he added.

