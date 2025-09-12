Nia Sharma catches severe cold, calls herself “Ice Baby”

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma seems to be under the weather. The actress has caught a bad cold.

The actress, on September 12, took to her social media account to share the news of being unwell. Sharing a picture of herself hitting the bed, Nia shared that it was probably due to her extensive usage of ice in her matcha followed by dipping her face in ice water for skin rejuvenation that she has now caught a severe cold.

She wrote, “Had warm water with ginger and black pepper. Besan ka halwa (chickpea dessert) (quickest relief remedy) Suck on cloves and black pepper 2-3 times in a day. (These are my mom’s nuske (hack). And I’ll be 90% better by evening. Always worked for me). She added, Woke up with the most severe cold ever. :( Oh, sorry, never slept a wink Had dipped my face in ice water during a shoot... and may have an iced matcha later. Ice ice baby ho gaya mera (have become an ice baby).” The actress always keeps her fans updated with every little detail of her life, giving them an insight into the fun moments and also the tough days too.

Recently, Nia had her new pudding recipe that she was in love with. Sharma was seen mixing curd, banana, and blueberries together and looked thrilled and excited to share her recipe with her fans. Sharing the video of the same, Nia said, “So I am going to make my chia pudding today. Curd, banana and blueberries. Blend them well. Blend it into a nice thick flavoured yoghurt.”

She further said, “Soak chia for the chia pudding. Add your favourite fruits, whatever you have. Almonds, walnuts and dates on one side, okay. Chocolate oats – just a handful of them. A handful of seeds: pumpkin, sunflower, flax seeds, a mix of all of them.”

She further quipped, "Add your emotions, your feelings, and it'll taste the best." Haven't I made myself the healthiest chia pudding?! It's got every goddamn thing that you can think of.” Fans flooded her comment section to appreciate her for her food recipe.

The actress had earlier also shared a quick hack for teeth whitening by making a paste out of baking soda, lemon, coconut oil and her everyday toothpaste for her minor teeth stains. In the video shared by Nia on her social media account, she was seen applying the paste onto her set of teeth and waited for a couple of minutes before brushing with a toothbrush. She captioned it as, “Life's turning into complete home hacks! Didn't really bother about my teeth whitening (because they looked white up until now) until I watched 5000 reels again (baking soda, salt, lemon, toothpaste hack).”

–IANS

rd/