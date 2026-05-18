NIA files investigation report against five juveniles in Pakistan-linked Ghaziabad espionage case

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed its investigation report against five Juveniles in Conflict with Law (JCLs) in connection with a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy involving espionage activities aimed at endangering India’s safety and security.

The NIA submitted its detailed investigation report before the Juvenile Justice Board in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Official Secrets Act, and the UA(P) Act.

So far, a total of 21 accused have been arrested in the Ghaziabad espionage case, which was originally registered by the local police in March 2026.

The case pertains to the installation of solar-powered cameras at sensitive railway station locations and providing live access to the footage to suspected terrorists based in Pakistan.

After taking over the investigation, the NIA found that the five juveniles had allegedly conspired with other co-accused to assist suspected Pakistani terrorists in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations, along with their precise GPS coordinates, with the intention of threatening India’s sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security.

Further investigation revealed that the juveniles had illegally trespassed into and accessed prohibited and sensitive areas of strategic importance. They allegedly provided active support in installing spy cameras and transmitting sensitive information, including geo-tagged photographs and videos, to suspected Pakistan-based terrorists.

The juveniles also allegedly facilitated Pakistan-linked operatives in procuring and using Indian SIM cards for carrying out terror-related activities on Indian soil.

The NIA said that the investigation against the remaining arrested accused and other suspects in the case, registered as RC-01/2026/NIA/LKW, is still underway.

Earlier in March, Ghaziabad Police had arrested eight more accused in a Pakistan-linked espionage module case, taking the total tally to 22, including key operatives and masterminds linked to the module.

The arrests build on earlier action taken on March 14, when Ghaziabad Police had arrested six individuals linked to what is being described as the largest spying module backed by Pakistan’s Intelligence agency ISI. Among them was Sohail Malik, a resident of Meerut and a key mastermind, along with a woman identified as Mahek alias Sane Iram. Both were responsible for recruiting operatives and facilitating payments.

--IANS

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