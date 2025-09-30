NIA attaches property of terror associate in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached the immovable property of a hardcore terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Officials said the action was taken under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as part of an ongoing investigation into terror financing and support structures.

The terror associate was identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Maldeera village in Shopian. His house was formally attached following due legal process with notices pasted on the premises by NIA personnel and local police.

“He was found to be an active associate providing support to terrorists operating in the region. The property was attached after evidence established his role in aiding and abetting unlawful activities. Such assets will not be allowed to be used for harbouring terrorists or supporting their logistics," said NIA sources.

“The action is part of a wider crackdown by the Central agency on the financial and material networks that sustain militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past year, the NIA has attached dozens of properties belonging to alleged overground workers and individuals accused of facilitating militant activities,” the sources said.

In addition to actions taken by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to unearth and block various financial channels of the terrorists, J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying on aggressive operations against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

These coordinated and target-specific operations are part of the revised strategy of the security forces to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror in Jammu and Kashmir instead of just focusing on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

The J&K Police and the security forces carry on anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland, while the Army guards the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the 240-km-long International Border (IB) in the union territory.

The LoC is situated in the Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora districts of the Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and parts of the Jammu district in the Jammu division.

The International Border is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of the Jammu division.

