CWG 2026: ‘There are many athletes more deserving of a biopic,’ says gold medallist Jaismine

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) Fresh after clinching the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria remained grounded despite growing calls for her life story to be turned into a biopic.

Speaking to IANS after her historic triumph, Jaismine said she has never even thought about a film based on her journey and believes several other Indian athletes deserve that recognition more than she does.

“Maine to is bare mein socha bhi nahi kuch. Mere se bhi bohot ache athletes hain India mein. Main chahungi ki unpar biopic movie bane. Main to un sabse inspiration leti hoon. Mera focus abhi sirf sport hai (I haven’t even thought about it. There are many athletes in India who are better than me. I would like biopics to be made on them. I draw inspiration from all of them. Right now, my only focus is on my sport),” Jaismine told IANS on Saturday.

Her humble remarks came moments after she added a Commonwealth Games gold medal to India’s medal tally, capping off a memorable campaign in Glasgow. Rather than basking in the spotlight, Jaismine insisted that her priority remains improving as an athlete and bringing more laurels to the country.

The gold medallist’s response reflected the humility that has marked her rise in Indian boxing, choosing to celebrate the achievements of fellow sportspersons instead of focusing on personal fame. With her eyes firmly set on future competitions, Jaismine made it clear that sporting excellence—not the silver screen—remains her ultimate goal.

The 24-year-old employed with the Indian Army has added the Commonwealth Games gold to the World Championship gold she won in Liverpool in 2025, two World Boxing Cup titles claimed in the last two years, and the bronze medals she claimed in the 2022 CWG in Birmingham and the Asian Championships in 2021 in Dubai.

--IANS

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