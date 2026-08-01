August 01, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: ‘There are many athletes more deserving of a biopic,’ says gold medallist Jaismine

‘There are many athletes more deserving of a biopic,’ says gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) Fresh after clinching the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria remained grounded despite growing calls for her life story to be turned into a biopic.

Speaking to IANS after her historic triumph, Jaismine said she has never even thought about a film based on her journey and believes several other Indian athletes deserve that recognition more than she does.

“Maine to is bare mein socha bhi nahi kuch. Mere se bhi bohot ache athletes hain India mein. Main chahungi ki unpar biopic movie bane. Main to un sabse inspiration leti hoon. Mera focus abhi sirf sport hai (I haven’t even thought about it. There are many athletes in India who are better than me. I would like biopics to be made on them. I draw inspiration from all of them. Right now, my only focus is on my sport),” Jaismine told IANS on Saturday.

Her humble remarks came moments after she added a Commonwealth Games gold medal to India’s medal tally, capping off a memorable campaign in Glasgow. Rather than basking in the spotlight, Jaismine insisted that her priority remains improving as an athlete and bringing more laurels to the country.

The gold medallist’s response reflected the humility that has marked her rise in Indian boxing, choosing to celebrate the achievements of fellow sportspersons instead of focusing on personal fame. With her eyes firmly set on future competitions, Jaismine made it clear that sporting excellence—not the silver screen—remains her ultimate goal.

The 24-year-old employed with the Indian Army has added the Commonwealth Games gold to the World Championship gold she won in Liverpool in 2025, two World Boxing Cup titles claimed in the last two years, and the bronze medals she claimed in the 2022 CWG in Birmingham and the Asian Championships in 2021 in Dubai.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Report slams Western media's underreporting on atrocities by Pakistani authorities in PoK (File image)

Report slams Western media's underreporting on atrocities by Pakistani authorities in PoK

‘Samudra Manthan’ to foster industry collaboration, boost energy security: Pranav Adani

‘Samudra Manthan’ to foster industry collaboration, boost energy security: Pranav Adani

Alaaeddine Ajaraie scores hat-trick as NorthEast United start title defence with commanding win over Bodoland FC in the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Ajaraie scores hat-trick as NorthEast United start title defence with commanding win

'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' actresses Indira Krishna, Shubhangi Latkar on the beauty of female friendship

'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' actresses Indira Krishna, Shubhangi Latkar on the beauty of female friendship

‘There are many athletes more deserving of a biopic,’ says gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: ‘There are many athletes more deserving of a biopic,’ says gold medallist Jaismine

Gautam Adani's Rs 11 crore contribution strengthens Assam flood relief efforts

Gautam Adani's Rs 11 crore contribution strengthens Assam flood relief efforts

Pakistan should bear greater costs for allowing terrorism to persist: Report (File image)

Pakistan should bear greater costs for allowing terrorism to persist: Report

Pradyun Saikia's fifty powers Charaideo Sunrisers to thrilling four-wicket win over Barpeta Braves in the opening match of the inaugural Assam Premier League (APL) played at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo credit: APL 2026

APL 2026: Pradyun Saikia's fifty powers Charaideo Sunrisers to thrilling four-wicket win in opener

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level review meeting on the security situation across the Union Territory with senior civil administration and police officials in Srinagar, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@manojsinha_)

High‑impact anti‑terror operations must: J&K L-G on Kulgam attack

Elvish Yadav begins shooting for his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff

Elvish Yadav begins shooting for his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff