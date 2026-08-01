August 01, 2026 8:12 PM हिंदी

Gautam Adani's Rs 11 crore contribution strengthens Assam flood relief efforts

Gautam Adani's Rs 11 crore contribution strengthens Assam flood relief efforts

Guwahati, Aug 1 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has contributed Rs 11 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected parts of the state.

Acknowledging the contribution on X, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said the support would strengthen the state's relief efforts while helping thousands of affected families.

Building on this support, the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, with the support of Adani Smart Meter and Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, has launched a flood relief programme across Upper Assam.

Relief kits are reaching nearly 8,000 families in the Nazira Sub-Division of Sivasagar district and Silapathar in Dhemaji district.

Each relief kit contains essential food items, medicines, sanitation and hygiene supplies to help families meet their immediate needs as they begin rebuilding their lives.

The relief effort covers 14 villages in Nazira, namely Gurmur Miri (Nepali Basti), Santak Grant, Baligaon, Rojapool Duwarah Gaon, Bamunpukhuri, Gohain Gaon (Komol Sapori), Hulang Katoni, Hulang Kalita, Bengmora Konwar Gaon, Bailung Gaon, Miri Gaon, Ougurijan and Bihubor Grant, along with flood-affected areas of Silapathar.

Teams are working to ensure that relief reaches even the most remote and difficult-to-access villages.

For the Adani Foundation, relief is the first step in recovery. As families across Assam begin rebuilding their lives, the Foundation remains committed to supporting their recovery while helping communities emerge stronger and more resilient.

Meanwhile, Assam's Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under flood, with 1.92 lakh people in the state still affected.

--IANS

na/

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