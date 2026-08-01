August 01, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Elvish Yadav begins shooting for his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff

Elvish Yadav begins shooting for his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Popular social media star Elvish Yadav is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon, alongside Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee.

Made under the direction of choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, the yet untitled action entertainer is being backed by Viccky Jain under his newly launched banner VJ Frames, along with Neeraj Tiwari, Vishal Gurnani, and Mukesh Gupta.

The shoot for the project has already commenced.

Talking about the exciting next step in his cinematic journey, Elvish shared, "Joining VJ Frames Film Pvt Ltd's first action franchise is a really exciting opportunity for me. I'm grateful to Viccky bhai and Remo sir for believing in me and giving me the chance to be part of this project. Sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee makes this journey even more special. I'm looking forward to giving it my all and can't wait for audiences to see what's in store."

Viccky announced his production banner on his birthday on Saturday.

Spilling his excitement, Viccky said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact."

"Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead," he went on to add.

It must be noted that Elvish and Viccky were recently seen together in the cooking reality show, "Laughter Chefs", where Viccky's actress wife, Ankita Lokhande, was also one of the contestants.

The three were often seen sharing a great equation during the various fun episodes of the show.

--IANS

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