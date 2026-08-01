August 01, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' actresses Indira Krishna, Shubhangi Latkar on the beauty of female friendship

'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' actresses Indira Krishna, Shubhangi Latkar on the beauty of female friendship

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) As we gear up to celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday, the two leads of Zee TV's show 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' Shubhangi Latkar (Playing Ganga Mai) and Indira Krishna (Playing Durgawati) reflected on the importance of female friendship.

Shubhangi pointed out how the show explores the beauty of friendship between two women.

She said, “What I truly love about Ganga Mai and Durgawati’s bond is that they are complete opposites, yet they complement each other beautifully. While Durgawati is fearless, outspoken, and never hesitates to speak her mind, Ganga Mai is calm, innocent and believes in handling every situation with patience and compassion. Television has always celebrated relationships like love and family, but friendships, especially between two women are rarely explored with such depth. Despite having every reason to misunderstand one another, Ganga Mai and Durgawati choose trust over doubt and stand by each other through every challenge. I feel grateful to be part of a story that beautifully celebrates the strength and warmth of female friendship, and I hope audiences continue to cherish this special bond.”

Indira Krishna added how the two leads are always shown supporting one another, despite their massive differences.

"I have always felt that Durgawati is one of the most layered characters when it comes to relationships. While Ganga is innocent and hardworking, Durgawati represents the spirit of today's woman, fearless, outspoken and unafraid to voice her opinions. What makes her bond with Ganga so special is that, despite their differences, they have always chosen to stand by each other. Durgawati fights for Ganga's rights as fiercely as she would for her own, and Ganga's unwavering faith in her makes this friendship truly special. At this stage of Durgawati's life, this bond has become bigger than many of her other relationships, and that's the beauty of her character," she went on to add.

'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' airs every day on Zee TV at 9 pm.

--IANS

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