Neymar left out of Brazil World Cup warm-ups

Rio de Janeiro, March 17 (IANS) Neymar was left out of Brazil's squad on Monday for friendlies against France and Croatia, the last chance for manager Carlo Ancelotti to test his players before finalizing his squad for this year's FIFA World Cup.

Neymar returned from his latest injury setback on Sunday, playing 90 minutes and providing an assist in Santos' 1-1 home draw with Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A.

Despite Neymar's absence from the 27-man list, Ancelotti did not rule out the 34-year-old's chances of playing at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, reported Xinhua.

"Why did I not call him up this time? Because he is not 100 percent, and we need players who are 100 percent," the Italian said. "Neymar can still be at the World Cup. If he can play at 100 percent, Neymar could be there."

Brazil will play France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando five days later. The South American team will begin its World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 before facing Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 in Group C.

Ancelotti said Neymar did not have anything to prove on a technical level, adding that the decision to leave him out was made jointly with his backroom staff.

"It is a physical evaluation, not a technical one," the former Real Madrid boss said. "With the ball he is very good, but he needs to improve physically because for the coaching staff, for me, he is not at 100 percent of his abilities. So he has to work to reach 100 percent of his potential. That is my opinion and the opinion of everyone on the staff who watch his games."

Brazil's squad includes four newcomers: Flamengo center-back Leo Pereira, Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, Brentford striker Igor Thiago and Bournemouth forward Rayan.

Teenage attacker Endrick was also recalled after his impressive recent form with Lyon, where he is on loan from Real Madrid.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahce)

Defenders: Wesley (AS Roma), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Gabriel

Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Endrick (Olympique Lyonnais), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

--IANS

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