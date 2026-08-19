Next‑gen ChatGPT to constantly watch users' screens, meetings for context-sensitive assistance: OpenAI CEO

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman said that a future version of ChatGPT could be unveiled within 6 months that continuously monitors a user’s computer screen, meetings and calls to gain insights of users'' context to provide special assistance.

In an interview with founder of Z Fellows Cory Levy, Altman described a vision in which an AI assistant “watches every meeting you’re in, records every call, everything that has the perfect context of your whole life,” and uses information shared by users to provide context-sensitive assistance.

He said users could control what the assistant could access and that the system would not make decisions for them but would work alongside them to suggest ideas and carry out tasks when authorised.

Users could connect the assistant to text messages, email, documents, Slack or other sources, depending on the information they wanted to share.

He described a scenario wherein a CEO of a startup, has work load or information above trackable or manageable levels. In such an instance, AI could work alongside the user as they type a sales pitch to a customer or write a strategy document, or flag a potential mistake or offer to carry out a task.

When writing a sales email, the AI could draw on customer history, past conversations and relevant documents to suggest improvements in real time.

Altman said the AI assistant would move beyond simply responding to individual prompts but it would understand what a user is doing across different activities and use that context to provide more relevant assistance.

"I think we're only one model generation away from this actually being incredibly useful," Altman said, adding that he hoped it would change the way he works.

OpenAI already offers features that allow ChatGPT to use information from previous conversations to provide more tailored responses, wherein users can manage memory and chat history settings, including turning off saved memories.

OpenAI's Computer History feature for the ChatGPT desktop app on macOS creates a searchable timeline by securely logging desktop interactions, including clicks, app switching, typing and keyboard shortcuts.

The strictly opt-in feature also automatically ignores private or incognito browsing window content and can suggest recurring workflows or automations based on repetitive habits.

—IANS

aar/pk