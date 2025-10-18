October 18, 2025 7:56 PM हिंदी

‘Next decade belongs to India’: Rakesh Bamzai hails PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

‘Next decade belongs to India’: Rakesh Bamzai hails PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Rakesh Bamzai, CEO of Intas Pharmaceuticals, praised the NDTV World Summit as an important platform for dialogue on pressing global issues and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, calling it a guiding force for India’s next decade of progress.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the summit on October 18, Bamzai said that the event brought together thought leaders at a time when the world is grappling with continuous uncertainty and shifting economic realities.

He noted that the global environment today is marked by what he described as a “new normal” - where ambiguity, complexity and volatility dominate decision-making across sectors. Despite this atmosphere of unpredictability, Bamzai expressed confidence in India’s preparedness and resilience.

“India is completely ready to deal with the situation. I am excited about the coming future,” he said, highlighting that Indian industries are evolving rapidly to adapt to global challenges.

Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s push for self-reliance, Bamzai said that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is not merely a slogan, but a transformative vision backed by decisive leadership.

“This is a fantastic vision. He is a leader that leads from the front, a leader full of conviction, a leader full of clarity - and that means a lot,” he remarked.

Bamzai further emphasised that the coming decade would be defined by India’s rise on the global economic and geopolitical stage.

“We are led by a dynamic, strong, clear leader who wants to actually take the country to the next stage. The next 10 years, the next decade is going to be for India,” he said.

As the NDTV World Summit continues to host key voices from various sectors, Bamzai’s remarks echoed a growing sentiment of optimism about India’s trajectory in a changing world.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

Automakers see surge in vehicle purchases on Dhanteras

Automakers see surge in vehicle purchases on Dhanteras

Karnataka’s late declaration costs outright win as Saurashtra hold on for draw in the Ranji Trophy, Elite Group B match ended in a draw on the fourth and final day in Rajkot on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka’s late declaration costs outright win as Saurashtra hold on for draw

China targetting Hong Kong Democracy Council over involvement with UN: Report (File image)

China targetting Hong Kong Democracy Council over involvement with UN: Report

Soaring food inflation hits Pakistan, citizens furious at government

Soaring food inflation hits Pakistan, citizens furious at government

Title teaser of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Athiradi' released (Photo Credit: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Title teaser of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Athiradi' released

India-Russia cultural and spiritual relationships in focus during J&K LG's meeting with Kalmykia head

India-Russia cultural, spiritual relationships in focus during J&K LG's meeting with Kalmykia head

Shams Mulani’s seven-for powers Mumbai to thrilling 35-run win over J&K in a Group D clash of the 2025-26 Season of the Ranji Trophy in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

Ranji Trophy: Shams Mulani’s seven-for powers Mumbai to thrilling 35-run win over J&K

‘Next decade belongs to India’: Rakesh Bamzai hails PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

‘Next decade belongs to India’: Rakesh Bamzai hails PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Bangladesh: Massive fire at Dhaka airport halts all flight operations

Bangladesh: Massive fire at Dhaka airport halts all flight operations

Qatar stresses 'pressing need' to establish nuclear-weapons-free zone in Middle East

Qatar stresses 'pressing need' to establish nuclear-weapons-free zone in Middle East