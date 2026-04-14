New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr named ICC women's player of the month for March

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for March after a record-breaking performance against Zimbabwe and South Africa ODI series, both with the bat as well as with the ball.

Amelia’s all-round displays against Zimbabwe and South Africa have led to her being in contention for a third ICC Player of the Month award, while Beth impressed with consistent batting performances against India and the West Indies. Ayabonga, meanwhile, topped the wicket charts in South Africa’s T20I series in New Zealand before producing a career-best effort in their opening ODI game.

Amelia scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 78.57 in four ODIs in March while also grabbing 18 wickets with an economy rate of 3.77. She was the Player of the Series as New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in ODIs, including taking 7-34 in the second match.

In six T20Is, she scored 276 runs at a strike rate of 158.62 and took six wickets as she extended her incredible streak of making 11 consecutive scores of 30 or more in the format. Amelia, the top-ranked all-rounder in the shortest format, was also adjudged as the Player of the Series in New Zealand’s 4-1 T20I series win over South Africa.

After winning the player of the month, Kerr said, "It’s been a special month for the White Ferns. It's always nice to be able to contribute to wins for your country, but seeing the way the whole team has played, the selflessness and the belief is what has been the highlight for me this past month," she said as quoted by ICC.

Australia batter Beth Mooney, who scored 171 runs in two ODIs - an unbeaten 106 in the final ODI of the series against India in Hobart, and South Africa seamer Ayabonga Khaka, who was the leading wicket-taker in their T20I series in New Zealand, grabbing eight wickets in four matches was also nominated but Kerr came on top to bag the player of the month.

--IANS

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