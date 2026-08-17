August 17, 2026 10:35 PM हिंदी

New rules to regulate airlines to be finalised within 3 weeks, Centre tells SC

New rules to regulate airlines to be finalised within 3 weeks, Centre tells SC

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it would finalise the new rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, which include regulations related to airfares, surge pricing, and excess baggage charges by airlines, within three weeks.

The government's assurance came in response to the Supreme Court asking the government to take action against airlines that fail to comply with its directions on airfares.

The Centre said that the proposed rules had been fast-tracked, and meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been issuing office memoranda to airlines concerning pricing.

The plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, however, alleged that airlines were disregarding the Centre’s directions.

At this, the apex court said the government should “ground” airlines that were not complying with its instructions.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on September 7.

The proceedings relate to a petition seeking tighter regulation of airfares and protection of passengers from arbitrary and steep increases in ticket prices.

The Supreme Court had last month directed the Centre to place before it the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which came into force in January 2025. The court had also directed that the rules be submitted in a sealed cover, even if they had not been placed before the Parliament.

The Supreme Court has been examining airline pricing for several months. In January, it said it would examine "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares, particularly sharp increases during festive periods. The court had described excessive fare hikes as exploitation and sought responses from the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

While hearing the plea on May 15, the Supreme Court said there should be some rationalisation of airfares and asked the Centre to provide relief to air passengers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre, had told the bench that the new enactment of 2024 had come into effect in January 2025 and the corresponding rules were in the process of being prepared.

--IANS

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