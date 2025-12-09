December 09, 2025 4:24 PM हिंदी

New labour codes give gig, platform workers portable social security benefits

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Gig and platform workers in India will receive formal legal recognition, portable social‑security benefits and a national registration framework through e-Shram under provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020 of the new labour codes, the government said on Tuesday.

Under the Social Security code, aggregators are now required to contribute 1–2 per cent of annual turnover, capped at 5 per cent of payments made or payable to gig and platform workers to a Social Security Fund, an official statement said.

The fund finances a range of welfare schemes for these workers, who erstwhile bore all risks themselves, with no obligation on aggregators to contribute to their welfare.

The enhanced provisions equip gig and platform workers with essential safeguards, empower them with portable rights, and transform informal work into a secure, recognised, and sustainable livelihood, the statement said.

Gig & Platform workers now become eligible for government-notified social security benefits such as accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, any other benefits.

Workers will register on the e‑Shram portal and receive a unique Aadhaar‑linked ID to enable portability of benefits when switching jobs or platforms and ensure continuity of coverage across multiple platforms, the statement added.

Gig and platform workers can self-register on the Government e-Shram portal, creating a comprehensive national database that supports social security, skill development, targeted delivery of welfare delivery and policy making, it said.

The new labour codes, provide a formal recognition bringing them under the ambit of social security and legal protection by defining key terms such as “aggregator,” “gig worker,” “platform worker” and “platform work”.

Further, workers used to have zero access to formal labour laws and consequently unable to access structured grievance redressal mechanisms. Under the new codes, the government may set-up a toll-free helpline, call centre, or facilitation centre to address worker grievances and ensure timely support, the statement noted.

--IANS

aar/pk

