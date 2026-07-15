July 15, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

New IRCTC website goes live in Beta version with faster booking, cleaner interface

New IRCTC website goes live in Beta version with faster booking, cleaner interface

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the beta version of its revamped ticket booking website, marking the first major redesign of the platform in over two decades, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.

The new portal is now live for users, who can explore its updated interface and share feedback before the final version is rolled out in the coming weeks.

The beta version can be accessed through the existing IRCTC website, where a dedicated link has been provided on the homepage.

The launch comes as part of the Railways' broader effort to modernise its digital ticketing infrastructure and improve the overall booking experience for passengers.

According to the ministry, the redesign was driven by suggestions received from students of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), who interacted with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and shared feedback on making the website more user-friendly.

The students were also involved in the design process, with several of their recommendations incorporated into the new platform.

Originally launched in 2002, the IRCTC website currently handles an average of around 14.5 lakh ticket bookings every day. The beta version introduces a cleaner interface, simplified navigation and a more streamlined booking process.

Among the key improvements, the website removes unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics and other distracting elements to make the booking experience smoother.

Seat availability is now displayed across all travel classes, allowing passengers to compare options more easily.

The booking process has also been shortened by reducing the number of checkout steps, while saved passenger details make repeat bookings quicker and more convenient.

The ministry said the beta launch is intended to gather user feedback, which will be used to refine the platform before the final version is released. Additional improvements suggested by users during the trial phase will be incorporated in future updates.

The revamped website will also be integrated with the new Passenger Reservation Engine (PRS), which is currently being upgraded in parallel.

The Ministry said the new reservation engine, which powers train bookings across multiple applications, required extensive redevelopment while ensuring uninterrupted services. The fully integrated new IRCTC portal, along with the upgraded reservation engine, is expected to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

--IANS

pk

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