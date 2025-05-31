New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday lashed out at “new forms of dominations” for interfering in the politics of nations of the Global South, asserting that such agendas are encouraged even by some segments of society.

Addressing the Parul University Convocation in Gujarat’s Vadodara, EAM Jaishankar said that while the colonial era may be behind us but new forms of domination have emerged which are misusing the openings provided by globalisation.

“They profess to judge us all and pronounce on our credentials. One example is the ill-concealed interference in the politics of nations of the Global South, often in the name of promoting democracy. Sadly, such agendas are encouraged even by some segments within our own society,” said EAM Jaishankar in his address.

He said that the world today is returning to its natural diversity and to its pluralism, adding that as colonial empires ended, many societies have regained their voice along with their freedom.

“The membership of the United Nations has itself quadrupled since its founding. It is essential that in our quest towards a more equitable and contemporary world order, there is mutual respect for cultures, traditions and heritage,” he said.

He pointed out that no country, however large and powerful, can manage alone, adding that it is the reality of interdependence and of globalisation, as also a statement about the limits of power.

“We may talk a lot about the promise of technology. But whether it is talent, whether it is data, or whether it is resources, everything cannot be just nationally generated or controlled. In fact, the very idea of a global order, or indeed of international relations, is the assumption that nations have to work with each other for their mutual and collective benefit. The rest is about setting optimal terms to do so,” he said.

He emphasised that India stands for openness, pluralism and diversity, adding that the country has a long tradition of growing with the world, instead of distancing itself from it.

“In many ways, we stand out by promoting commonness, rather than seeking uniformity. That you can see in our languages, in our faiths, in customs, traditions, cuisine and practices. Our openness to each other in India makes us just as open to the world. We therefore neither build walls – real or metaphorical – nor impose our ways on others,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that as a large polity in the international community of almost 200 nations, India does have national interests, which it seeks to advance.

“But this is sought to be done with mutual understanding and mutual benefit as its guiding principles. I am very confident that it is this understanding of India that all of you will take back home,” he said.

