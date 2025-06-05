Piyush Goyal meets top Italian CEOs, highlights ‘India opportunity’

June 05, 2025 2:14 AM हिंदी

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met several Italian CEOs and discussed how best they can leverage India’s innovation ecosystem for sustained growth.

Goyal commenced his two-day official visit to Italy after completing his engagements in France focused on strengthening India–France economic cooperation.

“Met Michele Poggipolini, CEO of Poggipolini S.p.A., an engineering and manufacturing tech company. Engaged in productive discussions on technology, innovation, and manufacturing opportunities for the company in India, given the country’s growing role in global supply chains,” the Union Minister posted on X.

He also met Daniele Forni, General Director, SOL Group, an Italian multinational leader in the area of production, applied research, and marketing of technical and medical gases, and discussed how the group can further expand its presence in India across key sectors.

“Good to meet Tomaso Carraro, Vice Chairman of the Carraro Group, a global manufacturer of axles & transmission systems with a strong presence in India. Discussed Carraro India's ongoing progress and future investment plans. Also, exchanged views on strengthening their manufacturing base and leveraging India’s innovation ecosystem for sustained growth,” Goyal further posted.

The minister also met Marco Nocivelli, CEO of EPTA Group, a specialist in commercial refrigeration.

“With India's rapidly expanding retail and cold chain sectors, we discussed how the company could seize the opportunity and contribute toward sustainable refrigeration solutions in India,” according to Goyal.

He also met Stefano Toschi, CEO of Toschi Vignola Srl, a food and beverage company, and discussed potential investment avenues and opportunities for the company to establish its manufacturing facility in India.

“Met Giorgio Girondi, Founder and Chairman, UFI Filters Group, a company that specialises in filtration technology and thermal management solutions. Discussed their India expansion plans and commitment to strengthening 'Make In India' for both domestic and international automotive and industrial markets,” said Goyal.

The Italy leg of the visit reaffirms India’s commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties with key European partners and deepening bilateral trade and investment collaboration with Italy, according to an official statement.

