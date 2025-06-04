June 04, 2025 11:53 PM हिंदी

Anushka Sharma expresses grief on Bengaluru stampede

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood Anushka Sharma has expressed her grief at the demise of 10 people during a stampede in Bengaluru. The actress toh to her Instagram, and reshared an official statement from the IPL team RCB, which brought the IPL trophy home this year. The IPL trophy finally reached Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s hometown, as the streets erupted in excitement. The actress’ husband, modern batting legend, Virat Kohli, who has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the first season of IPL, penned a sweet note for his wife.

The stampede happened during the celebrations of the IPL team.

The statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us".

Virat, who bats at number in the national squad, took his time to let the feeling and enormity of the achievement sink in. He took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and expressed his gratitude towards the actress for standing with him through thick and thin.

He shared a picture of himself and his wife from the high-voltage IPL 2025 final, which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “I’ve seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since shes a bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through @anushkasharma (sic)”.

Last night, Anushka Sharma embraced her husband, who ran over to her with tears streaming down his face. Anushka hugged and congratulated her husband. The shutters of the cameras stationed at the stadium went all gun-blazing to capture the moment between the couple, a moment that will put its signature along the dotted line of the history of India’s pop-culture in years to come.

For Virat, the moment came a few weeks after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. One can only imagine the sense of accomplishment that must be running through Kohli’s mind at the moment. Over the years, RCB has cultivated a loyal fanbase that has stood by the team game after game, season after season. With the maiden win coming after almost 2 decades, it has paid off enormously for them.

Batting first, RCB mounted a score of 190 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs in the IPL final. Kohli was the top-scorer for RCB, as he scored 43 runs off 35 balls. Punjab pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson shared six wickets between them.

In response, Punjab Kings were off to a good start but lost momentum in the middle as the team fell short and finished with 184-7.

Anushka, on her part, has been on a sabbatical with her last on screen appearance being in 2022 in ‘Qala’, where she was seen in a cameo appearance, and a full-fledged role back in 2018 release ‘Zero’.

The actress was set to make her return on the silver screen with ‘Chakda 'Xpress’, based on India’s lead pacer Jhulan Goswami. However, the future of the film seems bleak, as there are no reports of its release in theatres.

