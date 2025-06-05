June 05, 2025 2:14 AM हिंदी

We promptly amended our program on being made aware of situation, RCB says about stampede

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have mourned the horrific stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured.

Thousands of RCB fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to participate in a felicitation function for the RCB team that won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title, ending the franchise's 18-year-long wait for the title.

The stampede was reported outside Gate 2 of the stadium shortly after RCB players reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The crowd outside the stadium had been swelling for hours amid confusion over whether the victory parade would actually take place.

Many people have criticised RCB for going ahead with a felicitation function for its players while the victims were suffering in the hospitals. But the franchise said they had amended their program soon after being made aware of the tragedy.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration," the RCB said in a statement.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.

"We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," RCB said in the statement released late in the evening.

The tragic scenes outside the stadium unfolded rapidly. As barriers collapsed, panic spread among the crowd. Police personnel, unable to control the surge, watched as many fans were crushed in the chaos. Emergency teams rushed the injured to Bowring and Vydehi Hospitals. Survivors described heart-wrenching scenes—of people gasping for breath, unconscious bodies on the ground, and cries for help drowned in the commotion.

RCB legend Virat Kohli also put out the same official statement, expressing his sorrow through an Instagram post.

